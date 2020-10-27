 Skip to main content
Mailbag: What happened to the majority wins?



I am confused. As a registered voter, I am able to vote. But why am I receiving all these emails to send money to all the persons running for office?

Two weeks ago I received 52 emails a day. Of the 52, 29 were asking for money. That is 56% of those emails. Today it is up to 90%. Does that mean that the more money candidates have in their campaign chest, they will win the election? Are we changing the election rules so that the candidates with the largest amount of money in their campaign chest win the election? What happened to the majority of votes wins?

J.J. Jones

Corvallis

