Mailbag: What Donald Trump has done for us

Love him or despise him, Donald Trump has done for us what no president has ever done: He has demonstrated for us, in the most insidious of ways, just how fragile and, frankly, how ill-prepared our government is for a man such as he.

When he challenges, no one has answers, other than, “Stop that or else.” So far no one has been able to come up with an “else.”

When he acts in ways that make everyone say “He can’t do that!,” he does it anyway and asks, “What are you going to do about it?” And so far not much has been done.

I grew up with the belief that no one can just thumb their nose at our government and get away with it. I grew up thinking that there are laws and regulations and safeguards and stopgaps that not even the president can sidestep. I always made the assumption that if our leaders overtly disregarded our Constitution, they would be held accountable. Doesn’t seem to be the case these past four years.

So we’ll have a new president soon. My hope is that before the next iteration of Donald Trump comes along — and there will be one — we’ve managed to plug the holes in what I think has been revealed to be a very ineffectual response to the Trump presidency.

Kurt Smith

Corvallis

