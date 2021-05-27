Mailbag: What does 'back to the basics' mean?

In a discussion of the school board election on an online forum, some comments included the statement “we need to go back to the basics.” I felt that it was important to reevaluate what that phrase means in the world we currently live in. My husband thought it was important to reach a wider audience with this message — so here goes.

Equally concerning is the use of "back to the basics" which means ... what? Learn to add 2 and 2 but not what interest charges mean? What, after all, is "basic" in a world full of cell phones, Google, Amazon, Xfinity, online banking and bill paying, and credit/debit card use for most purchases in person and all purchases online? How do we define basic in this century — we don't live in the 19th century, or the 20th century and we need to have expanded experiences and education to keep us functional.

How amazingly wonderful to have teachers willing to take on the challenge of bringing kids along into a world that is so complex - just keeping up is hard enough for most of us. And how amazingly wonderful to have teachers willing to ignore being put down and defiled and keep on teaching kids who desperately need help maneuvering through all of these changes — especially those who have parents who don't understand how profoundly the world has changed.

Terry Weiss

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0