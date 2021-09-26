Mailbag: What are we putting in our bodies?

In a recent television interview, a fervent anti-COVID-vaxxer stated he refuses to inject anything whose ingredients he doesn’t trust. Next to Bearded Guy (B.G.) was a 20 ounce bottle of Pepsi and a bag of Cheetos; both manufactured by Pepsi-Co.

The primary ingredient in Pepsi is sugar, the most addictive drug out there. Besides sugar and caffeine, it also contains 89 mg of phosphorous (which is also added to automobile oil, by the way). Phosphorous is excellent at pulling calcium out of the bones, making them weaker and more likely to fracture.

Cheetos includes a heavy dose of salt, artificial color, artificial flavors, monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is the additive that makes a person keep eating them long after you can taste them.

B.G. was also smoking a cigarette, which, when consumed over a lifetime, equals the loss of 7 years of life. B.G. would have to eat 255,000 beef hotdogs to achieve the same result as ingesting smoke into his lungs every day. He looked like he was trying his best.