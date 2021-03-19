Mailbag: What are we, chopped liver?

By now you have gotten email letters from Rep. DeFazio (D), 4th District, and Senators Wyden (D) and Merkley (D), praising to the skies their wondrous recovery achievement that will raise the national debt some $1.9 trillion.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, the national debt had jumped to $27.75 trillion, up 39% from $19.95 trillion when Trump was sworn in. Enjoy the new debt.

Reality check: (1) States that take stimulus money cannot cut your taxes; (2) The one-time $1,400 check is taxable; (3) The money was your money already and the debt is covered by taxes on your future labor; (4) You are not to have a say in the infrastructure projects, even though you think you do.

Our self-aggrandizing politicians constantly heap awards upon themselves. So I thought why not we all suggest to these genius politicians that we want 90-MPH trains (~6 mpg on diesel) that run from Medford directly to PDX.

Drive out to I-5, get on a high-speed train (like China, Europe), leave your car at home, save gas and wear and tear on environment, and go home the same way. Or stop off at key cities and take the train back.

DeFazio has supported billions for transportation in California and largely given us chicken feed because he likes agriculture. As they say in New Jersey, “Waaht r wee? Chobpped liva?”