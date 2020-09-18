 Skip to main content
Mailbag: What are dangers of hearing views?

Mailbag: What are dangers of hearing views?

In the Sept. 6 article “Diversity of Thought,” Professor Schwartz is quoted as saying “The concept of diversity of thought is really dangerous.”

I have three follow-up questions: (1) What are specific dangers of hearing views contrary to one’s own? (2) What specific thoughts or views (in his opinion) should be banned from public discourse because they may be dangerous? (3) Who should be the authority to decide if a contrary viewpoint should be allowed discussion? I look forward to his answers.

Jonathan Christie

Scio

 

 

 

 

 

 

