Mailbag: What about impacts on other roadways?

I believe the proposed Circle Boulevard road diet is a worthy experiment that may help our streets to become friendlier to pedestrians and bicyclists.

However, I am concerned about potential impacts to other roadways in the community. Aside from Highway 20/34, we have a limited number of higher volume east-west connector streets in Corvallis, including Walnut Boulevard, Circle Boulevard, Harrison Boulevard/Van Buren Avenue and Western Boulevard/West Hills Road. As I reviewed the proposed criteria for evaluating the Circle experiment, I was disappointed to see no consideration of the impact of the Circle road diet on the other east-west roadways.

All of these roads carry significant vehicle traffic, along with significant bicycle and pedestrian traffic. I live along the Walnut corridor, which is populated with two elementary schools, where children walk and bike to school alongside four lanes of sometimes crowded and fast-moving vehicles. Unlike Circle, Walnut has no speed bumps or four-way stops to slow traffic, and curbside sidewalks in some areas put pedestrians a bike lane away from speeding traffic.