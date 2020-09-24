Mailbag: We've been down that rabbit trail

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bridges don’t last forever, and neither will the Van Buren Bridge. It is time to put this old bridge to bed.

As in the case of the ferry that used to be there, take some current photographs to add to the historical photographs and create a nice storyboard to be placed in an area that can be seen by many.

It is not economical to move the bridge and the group trying to raise funds to maintain a pedestrian-only bridge has not guaranteed any funding beyond a few years. While they have stated they have five years of pledges, those are just that, pledges. They also don’t provide a specific dollar figure for said pledges. I don’t appreciate the city going back on its “we won’t take ownership” decision last fall.

The Oregon Department of Transportation doesn’t have all the funds to move the bridge, so why are we now asking them to do so? Absolutely no general fund tax money should be used by the city to move, own or maintain this bridge. It has outlived its useful life. It is past time to give this bridge a proper sendoff so we can get on with building a new and better structure.

The last thing we need to have happen is for ODOT to decide to take its funds and use them elsewhere. We’ve already been down that rabbit trail and I don’t want to see us go there again.