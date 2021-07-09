Mailbag: West Albany High is one of top schools

Take a look at any article on the top public high schools in Oregon and you will see listed West Albany High School.

It truly is a beacon of light for schools in this area and a shining example of what a high school can be and what it can achieve.

This achievement is not by accident; it is the result of superior leadership, dedication of teachers and parents and a schedule that works: longer class times, comprehensive selection of electives, numerous Advanced Placement subjects, and enough classes to take those electives and AP subjects, as well as a potential free period for additional study time.

The results can been seen in the attendance rates, the graduation rates, the number of students taking AP classes, earning college credits, going on to higher education, etc.

What is the reaction of the Greater Albany School District Board of Directors and the superintendent in the face of such success? Change, and unfortunately change that will have only a detrimental effect, by cutting class times, reducing electives and AP classes and the ability to take them, and also removing free periods that were mainly used by upperclassmen for additional study time.

This is completely incomprehensible.