Mailbag: We're all free to investigate truth

In answer to the letter on July 12 by Ronald Garnett (“Ignorance first of original sins”), you are correct in condemning ignorance, especially of the willful variety.

Here’s a hint for you: The original Spanish, Portuguese and British slave traders were (wait for it) white! They still are.

The Civil War was, indeed, caused by the desire of the slaveholding states who seceded, wanting to prevent the abolition of slavery. Is that not the same as wanting to perpetuate slavery? Check out the declarations of secession by Mississippi, Texas (who mentioned it 21 times), South Carolina and Georgia, for instance. The vice president of the Confederacy stated that the only cause for secession was the institution of slavery.

As for 1619, that year is considered to be the beginning of slavery in America, even though enslaved Africans arrived in North America before that. It makes for interesting reading, if only the reader had an open mind, instead of a revisionist attitude. And it is easy to check!

I wonder what most people would think of your calling ignorance “the first of all original sins.” And imposed ignorance, at that, since we are all free to do our own investigation into the truth.

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

