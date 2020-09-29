Mailbag: Welcome to the new Third World

There are 48 days (at the time of writing) left before the election. If you vote the Biden-Harris ticket, this is what you can expect if they win.

Open borders: Expect an inrush of thousands of poor, unskilled and uneducated people into America. The welfare system can’t sustain this without substantial tax increases. Ask France and Germany how open borders have worked for them.

Abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement: Expect illegal criminals to commit crimes unabated.

Defund the police: Just look at the increases in crime in Democratic-run cities and states to date. More to come.

Free college and health care: Yeah, free to everybody but the taxpayer. Imagine how many more illegal aliens this will draw. I paid for my college education. Others can do the same.

Reparations: for a race of people who are generations removed from slavery. Who will receive this and how much remains a mystery except who will be paying the bill (yeah, the taxpayer).

Green New Deal: cost-prohibitive and unrealistic, but Ocasio-Cortez will expect something for her endorsement.