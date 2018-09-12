I don't know what to say to James Farmer's latest reply to me about DT and who is lying and who is truthful (Mailbag, Sept. 11).
I've always looked at the evidence and facts and so my views are opposite of his. Evidence stands up to the test of time and has records and support to back it up. I do not call people names, such as traitors, because they disagree with me. I save names like that for people who have betrayed the country, and not just because someone told me that they are. I weigh the evidence and make up my own mind.
On the other hand, when I'm told something that fits in with what I already know, then I am more likely to listen to it. DT has shown himself to be abusive. That is not in doubt. His mocking the New York Times reporter with the withered arm was seen by millions. Also, his looming behind Hillary Clinton over and over during one of the debates was the behavior of a predator.
We have too many people in various positions of power who believe that the ends justify the means, and they causing severe damage to our country and the world.
The press that presents facts and evidence is not part of that. I am happy to support balanced and truthful reporting.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Sept. 12)