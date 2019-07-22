Regarding the July 16 article, "Menacingly Hot Days in Oregon to Skyrocket:" This continues into pure stupidity. How can this "Union of Concerned Scientists" look into the future and predict that where the average of hot days is now four, by 2050 it will be 20 and 44 by 2100 if "carbon emissions" aren't curbed? The weather can't be predicted for the next three days and be correct.
I am sick and tired of this so called "future" being "scientific." Weeks ago the paper printed a "scientific thought" that we had the worst weather in 2 million years. Did they get that from a dinosaur writing on a cave wall? It is time for us to hear from honest "scientists."
Larry Crompton
Salem (July 17)