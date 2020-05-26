Mailbag: Wearing masks should be the rule

I was dismayed at the comment in Roses and Raspberries asking that people not be judged for wearing masks.

The clear implication is that you consider those of us with masks to be some kind of fearful extremists, cowering behind a piece of cloth. Wearing masks in public should be the rule, not the exception. Most available masks are homemade and protect others rather than the wearer. It is a kindness and should be a duty to wear one when you are in contact with others.

Priscilla Newberger

Corvallis

 

