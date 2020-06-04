Mailbag: Wearing a mask is pro-life, patriotic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you care about protecting the sanctity of life, you will wear a mask. A mask that covers your nose and mouth prevents your germs from contaminating other people.

Those without symptoms are infecting others, so feeling healthy is not a reason to forego a mask.

I wear a mask to protect you, not myself. This is a pro-life action — it protects another’s life, a life that is as precious to God as an unborn child’s.

On Memorial Day, it was shocking to witness the lack of dedication to preserving American lives. I witnessed it personally at stores around town, and in pictures from around our great nation. When so many men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect America, is the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask too great a sacrifice to preserve other Americans’ lives?

If you believe God created us, you dishonor Him by not doing this small action to protect His creations. If you appreciate the sacrifice of our fallen soldiers, you dishonor them by not adopting this easy habit to protect American lives.

In addition, our economy will recover many times more quickly if all patrons wear masks when around others: Preventing additional disease and death will ensure businesses stay open, and will preserve consumers’ lives.