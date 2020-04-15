Mailbag: Wearing a mask is a necessity

Mailbag: Wearing a mask is a necessity

On April 1, OSU Today and The Oregonian quoted OSU’s Dr. Chi, professor in the Global Health Program, as saying that wearing a mask in public should be a necessity to reduce transmission of COVID-19: “Wearing masks in public could be next big step in fight against coronavirus.” — oregonlive.com

For at least a month, we have been receiving mixed messages about masks, but evidence shows their value. We don’t have enough masks until we increase their production. We can create our own masks (check YouTube). Dr. Chi points to the success of his native Taiwan in increasing mask production and decreasing the number of cases of COVID-19.

Marilyn and Art Bervin

Philomath

