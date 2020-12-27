Mailbag: Wear a good mask, stay your distance

Thanks, Luke, for letting us know what your sources were about masking (Mailbag, “Here are sources cited in letter,” Dec. 20).

Again, I have to say you’re cherry-picking. If you read the whole article, there was stated “limitation: Inconclusive results, missing data, variable adherence, patient-reported findings on home tests, no blinding, and no assessment of whether masks could decrease disease transmission from mask wearers to others.”

Let’s step out of rocket science and use logic. I hope we can agree the virus is transmitted person to person, primarily through the mouth, nose or eyes via respiratory droplets, aerosols or fomites. Face masks are a credible means to reduce transmission of respiratory viruses by minimizing the risk that respiratory droplets will reach wearers’ nasal or oral mucosa.

The AIM article stated that the study “should not be used to conclude that a recommendation for everyone to wear masks in the community would not be effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections because the trial did not test the role of masks in source control of SARS-CoV-2 infection.” “Source control is believed to be the predominant mechanism for reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission because transmission can occur before symptoms develop and many infections are asymptomatic.”