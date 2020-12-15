Mailbag: We will lose only $2.1 million a year

I want to summarize a recent feature article on the new forest plan for 82,000 acres of some of the most productive timber growing land in the world (“State OKs OSU’s plan for Elliott Forest,” Dec. 8).

This forest was dedicated to generate funds to support our schools and in the past had been highly productive on a sustained yield basis. Yes, the world has changed.

Our political brain trust has come up with a plan to better (?) manage this land and lose only $2.1 million a year, to be made up with grants, which could mean other tax monies. With experts like this, we can only assume we can’t afford to have this managed and should sell this land to private companies.

How much revenue would be generated in timber taxes and current forest management requirements would still be followed. Some acreage could be set aside for recreation and we would still come out ahead. This is government overreach at its finest.

Peter Ball

Corvallis

