Have you, sometime in your life, worked on a project of your own choosing — something you’d alter your life plans for?

Have you, sometime in your life, worked on a project with friends who cared as much as you?

Have you, sometime in your life, worked on your own project and had all the help you needed?

This is how it will be as we work for climate stability.

We will not work alone.

We will be doing what we care about.

We will have all the help we need.

Marjorie Smith

Corvallis

