Mailbag: We will continue to be enablers

I wanted to comment on the March 24 “As I See It” by Shawn Collins.
The wonderful people trying to deal with the homeless issue just don’t get it. Doing more of the same thing hasn’t reduced the problem. In fact, it has enhanced it, to the detriment of our community livability. Until we separate the drug and mental illness component and force those individuals to be accountable for their own actions, we will continue to be enablers and the problem will continue.
We have plenty of resources to deal with those unfortunates who are homeless and want to change their life circumstances. Those who aren’t addicted or mentally ill. We are throwing good money in the wrong direction for solving most of the problem.
Peter Ball
Corvallis