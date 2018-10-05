Whether Brett Kavanaugh committed a sexual assault in the early 1980’s may never be proven. However, the man who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to counter the accusation of Dr. Ford was not someone any reasonable citizen, regardless of party affiliation, would want on the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh was belligerent, defiant, disrespectful, evasive and dishonest. His demeanor was in stark contrast to his prior testimony, but it was completely in sync with that of the man who nominated him.
With very few exceptions, Trump administrators have proven to be a reflection of the man who nominated or appointed them. They are, in the main, of questionable competence, lacking in integrity, and completely willing accomplices in a massive fraud against the American people. Trump may be the head of a co-equal branch of government, but he has so managed to pollute the other two that it is difficult to envision any abuse that he could not perpetrate with impunity.
President Obama recently said that Trump is not the cause of our rabid partisanship, but a symptom of it. John McCain delivered an impassioned plea for a “return to regular order” in the Senate, and Senator Flake could be seen to struggle with his conscience during Kavanaugh’s hearing. The voices are out there, we “the people” just need to wake up and hear them.
By the way, before my Republican friends spit coffee all over themselves, I am a Kasich Democrat — just for the record.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Oct. 4)