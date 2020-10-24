Mailbag: We the people are being held hostage

Biden has not plan to fight coronavirus
The Biden campaign and the Democratic Party would like you to believe that Biden has a plan to mitigate the coronavirus. Really? Does anyone sincerely believe this?
My response to this nonsense is this: If Biden is the humanitarian he, his campaign and the Democratic Party portray him to be, then he would put aside politics and bring forth his plan for the health and well-being of us citizens. But the reality is he’s not a humanitarian, he’s a politician running for president, the trophy that’s eluded him for 47 years in politics.
If you want to know his plan, you need to vote for him, because if you don’t, he’ll take his plan to the retirement home with him. In effect we the people are being held hostage in a most despicable way. I hope you, the voter, are as disgusted with his position as I am and see through this charade for what it is.
Larry Ciaffoni
Albany
From one mother to another mom
When my adult son was struggling with drug addiction and the demons that haunted him, he nearly died from abruptly stopping the Xanax he was hooked on and the drinking he was indulging in.
An urgent care clinic told us how much danger he was in and strongly recommended a medically supervised detox program. That program said they could admit him in a week! I started calling around and found a place that could see him the next day. He was scared and sick. He was in the program for seven days and left with a councilor’s appointment. Luckily he had good health insurance and great support from his employer.
However, those seven days still cost me $3,200 at a time when I did not have excess funds. He tried his best, but suffered several more relapses. I don’t know if he would have entered a longer treatment program if it had been affordable. The religiously based programs did not suit him, he did not connect with the councilor he was referred to, and I know he didn’t want to burden me with the cost.
He tried to do it himself. On March 6, 2017, he lost the fight.
It is important that we make it easy and affordable for anyone to get good drug and mental health treatment in this state, without stigma. Please vote yes on Measure 110 and start to turn this crisis around. From one mother to another.
Barbara Andersen
Brownsville
Wyse will be a great commissioner
I am supporting Nancy Wyse for Benton County commissioner.
She is actively engaged and not just a casual observer of city and county issues. Her time spent on the Benton County Budget Committee will be a big help when the county develops its two-year budget. She has also served on the county Planning Commission and the city Budget Commission. She has a proven work ethic and comes well prepared to each of her challenges.
She will be a great addition to the Benton County Commission. Vote for Nancy Wyse!
Pat Malone
Philomath
Allow Konopa to continue serving
What is a plutocracy? It is government by the rich.
What is the chamber of commerce? It’s an agency that enables wealthy individuals and corporations to pool their vast resources to control local elections. You can tell which candidates they support, because those are the ones who seem to have huge budgets for advertising, lawn signs and the like. Those are the candidates who favor excessive development, no matter the cost to local livability.
The office of city councilor is listed as nonpartisan, but it is well known that the individuals who occupy that office seldom match that description. This election could be our chance to wrest control from the plutocratic chamber and give our wonderful city back to its citizens, so please carefully consider your vote.
The chamber’s latest golden calf is Alex Johnson, who is new to city government. He represents the chamber and the Oregon Realtors Political Action Committee, an organization responsible for inflating housing market prices so that people cannot afford to sell their home and buy another. Johnson supports expanding Albany’s urban growth boundary, which would increase taxes, traffic, pollution and crime.
Sharon Konopa supports controlled, rather than unrestrained, growth. She has striven to create and preserve livable neighborhoods, standing up against big money, and that is why the chamber never supports her, despite 24 years of serving the citizens of Albany. A native Albanian, Sharon knows what’s good for our city, and that isn’t Californication.
Please allow Mayor Konopa to continue her dedicated service to Albany.
Mitch Scheele
Albany
Let Keith Kolkow be the one you select
I am writing in support of City Council Ward 1 candidate Keith Kolkow.
I think the best way to describe Keith, and why he has my trust, is that he is authentic — he is not a career politician but rather someone who cares deeply and passionately about the community that he lives and works in.
I first met Keith when I was working for the Albany Visitors Association. I was responsible for our social media marketing and website content, and noticed that Keith was documenting life in Albany on his Instagram page, even though he wasn’t being paid for it. You could tell that he truly wanted our local restaurants and businesses to flourish. So I asked if he would do some volunteer photography for us.
After we chatted, I discovered he was a veteran. That impressed me even further — a commitment to selflessly serve both his country and his community.
Public servants and elected officials often seem to lose their humbleness and nimbleness. But with Keith, if I ever needed help as a disabled senior, all I have to do is give Keith a text and he immediately asks what he can do to help. I’ve seen Keith reach out to members of our community who have specific needs, and he’s right there for them.
If you are still uncertain about who is the most fit to serve the citizens of Ward 1, let Keith Kolkow be the one you select on your ballot. You won’t regret it.
Madeline MacGregor
Albany
Join me in voting for Keith Kolkow
I am voting for Keith Kolkow for Albany City Council Ward 1 because Keith is exactly what our city leadership needs.
Compassion, cooperation, efficiency and effectiveness — Keith will bring these and more to his role as city councilor.
My appreciation of Keith’s leadership dates from July 2017, at Albany’s first Pride Parade, conceived and organized by Keith. The event took place at a difficult moment for many in Albany. Ten days earlier, dozens of Albany residents had addressed the city council, sharing their experiences as people of color and LGBTQ people in Albany.
The searing, often emotional pictures they painted were offered in support of the Human Relations Commission, adding specific mention of “equity, inclusion and diversity” to its mission. Despite the outpouring, the majority of the council rejected the change.
The Pride Parade offered an opportunity for the community to stand up and say, “We heard, we understand and we care!” That July morning, hundreds of people converged in the streets surrounding city hall, with banners, rainbow clothing and signs. Parents and grandparents came to demonstrate their love for and pride in their children — people who might not agree on other issues came together with joy.
That was pure Keith: developing practical solutions that bring us together and move us forward to a better place. I’ll let others share their examples, as I know there are many. I urge you to join me in voting for Keith Kolkow for City Council in Ward 1.
Nancy Greenman
Albany
