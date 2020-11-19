Mailbag: We still have a long way to go

In response to your news headline about the election of Alex Johnson to the office of mayor, Tom Cordier says that there has never been a barrier in our city to a Black person running for office.

I would direct Mr. Cordier to history, in which he will discover Oregon’s largest outdoor meeting of the Ku Klux Klan where our airport now sits, and a hooded parade up Albany’s First Avenue. Maybe we could disagree on the meaning of the word “barrier,” but reasonable people will agree that, in those days, a Black man would not have had this chance.

There’s a modern racist twist to “all lives matter,” and it seeks to ignore this history and simply say that we all ought to not see color but just start from square one every day and pretend that stuff from the past never happened.

Mr. Cordier carries it a step further and accuses your headline of pitting Black against white; Mr. Johnson having graciously not made a point of his race, your headline writer correctly identified the news and reported it, drawing from Mr. Cordier the term “despicable.”