Mailbag: We should respect each other

Mailbag: We should respect each other

Hi, my name is Amira, and I’m in fifth grade.

I support Black Lives Matter because I think it’s silly that people think Black lives don’t matter when the only reason Black people have black skin is to protect them from the sun. People who have darker skin have more melanin, and this protects them from ultraviolet rays. People with ancestors who lived closer to the equator will have more melanin and darker skin.

We are all humans, and we should treat each other with respect.

Amira Smith

Corvallis

