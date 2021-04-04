Mailbag: We should continue to remember Rhiana

It is nearly impossible to find words describing how profound the impact of the accident I was involved in Jan. 8 of last year has been for me.

There truly is no way to make sense of this kind of tragedy, and it has shaken our community and my family with the deepest heartbreak and unspeakable grief. More importantly, our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy go to the Daniel family. Their anguish and heartache is surely even greater than my own.