Mailbag: We say thanks to our physicians

March 30 is National Doctors’ Day.

Together with Chief Medical Officer Robert Turngren, MD, we express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the hundreds of Samaritan Health Services physicians who consistently demonstrate exemplary care and compassion for their patients, as well as the larger community.

This year’s recognition is particularly relevant, given the challenges and successes of the past year. This included the quick pivot to providing telehealth to our patients and managing the additional challenges of COVID hospitalizations and related precautions.

We invite you to share your own expression of gratitude to a physician by visiting samhealth.org/HonorADoc. Complete the brief online form and we will deliver your personal message.

On Doctors’ Day, and every day, we say thanks to our physicians for all they do to help us “Build Healthier Communities Together.”

Doug Boysen, President/CEO, Samaritan Health Services

Corvallis

