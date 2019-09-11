I walk my dogs down Vine Street often. I was disturbed by the nutria traps in the bushes by the canal. Seeing them in cages made me sad. Now I see poison containers positioned near their dwellings. Is the poison killing other wildlife?
When they dug the canal years ago,they didn't consider all the natural wildlife that came along with the "current." Now, will our decisions affect more natural wildlife in the future? Like Beavers and Ducks! Shame on us for compromising this wonderful landscape, and the animals that live here.
Chris McMurtry
Albany (Sept. 6)