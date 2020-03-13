Mailbag: We're all going down with the ship

Will Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus epidemic be the mistake that does him in? When he doesn’t want to deal with the truth, he makes up his own facts. He can’t stand being contradicted, even if he is wrong. (Think: the Hurricane Map, Alabama and the Sharpie.) He has systematically removed competent, impartial people from his staff and replaced them with incompetent sycophants.

And now comes a huge, worldwide crisis that needs an impartial, competent leader, and we don’t have one.

Almost from the beginning of Trump’s presidency, I’ve been waiting for a replay of the climactic moment from “The Caine Mutiny.” In the movie, Humphrey Bogart, the captain, is losing his mind, making poor judgement calls, obsessing about trivial things, feeling paranoid. There is a big storm, and the captain has the ship sailing into the waves instead of in between them. He insists this is the right thing to do and won’t listen to anyone. It’s clear, unless there’s a change, that the ship is going to sink, and everyone will drown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In steps our hero, Van Johnson, the first mate. He invokes some official rule, takes control of the ship, and everyone is saved.