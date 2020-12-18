Mailbag: We needed Sanders or Warren

I agree with the good doctor’s opinion piece titled “Insurers Take Advantage of Medicare,” DH, Dec. 11. The good doctor is Michael C. Huntington, M.D., retired, of Corvallis.

However, the correct date of the invention of Medicare Advantage Plans is 1997. They were invented by Republican-lite Bill Clinton under the name Medicare+Choice. The name was changed in 2003 to Medicare Advantage.

And, yes, they stripped original (traditional) Medicare of much of its effectiveness. Clinton, George W., Obama and the Republicans have done as much as they can to privatize Medicare. The premium for Medicare Part B for those on Medicare Advantage plans goes directly to private, behemoth insurance companies, not to the governmental original Medicare administration. Only the premiums for those on original Medicare go to the government.

George W. Bush invented Medicare Part D (drug program) in 2006, also administered by private insurance companies.

No Republican now alive has ever supported Medicare. What they do is cut away at it in favor of their big insurance industry cohorts.

I support Biden, but as far as Medicare and health care is considered, we needed Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.