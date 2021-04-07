Mailbag: We need to vet every immigrant

Re: “Biden needs to talk tough — fast” by Froma Harrop, March 24

Dear Ms. Harrop,

I think you may have been misled if you think most Americans want immigration levels boosted. I don’t, and everyone I know doesn’t.

Rasmussen Reports clearly shows with its latest polling that people do not want it boosted. The Rasmussen Reports Immigration Index for the week of Feb. 28 through March 4 fell to 85.1, down from 86.0 two weeks earlier. This is the lowest it’s been since the Immigration Index began in December 2019, and the third consecutive survey in which the index has reached a new record low.

The Immigration Index has been under the baseline in nine consecutive surveys. The index has fallen by 20 points since the week of Oct. 22, indicating voters are looking for tighter immigration control from President Joe Biden’s administration. We need well-defined borders with walls.

We need to know who is coming into our country and why. We need to vet every single person, health-wise, education- and job-wise. We need to know that these are not criminals or carrying disease. We need to know that they will assimilate.