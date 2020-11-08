Mailbag: We need to support each other

So on this eve of electing a president for the next four years, I think we all need to resolve that whatever happens, we as Americans need to move toward having faith and supporting each other to climb back out of the pandemic’s chaos.

There is so much to cope with now, we don’t need anything else. Estimates are that 40 percent of the service sector may never come back. A burden on future generations for sure, and one hell of a hill to climb to get us out of this ditch.

It will need everybody on board. It will require a support network for the next 10 to 12 years here in Oregon that will help our families to survive. The idea of free college and technical training makes sense, so as not to leverage the young to the banks. Child care and preschool to help all to go to work and give those coming up to school age a little leg up.

A livable wage of $15 an hour minimum so families are stable, allowing them to build back from calamities like bankruptcy and losing their homes. All these ideas will help to stabilize America so we can build back better.

Lastly is health care. I know there are those who will scream socialism, but the idea is a Medicare-style system that will not take away your present care, protecting all of us from intensive care unit visits costing $30,000, stealing away any gains we have made.