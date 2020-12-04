Mailbag: We need to start working together

In my front yard I have a sign that says “We can choose to work together” written atop a hand-painted American flag.

I truly believe in this statement, and have been encouraged by some recent letters to the GT echoing similar ideas. The question is, how can we learn to work together?

A first step, hard as it might be, is to stop spouting animosity about any political party. What’s done is done. We need to move forward. A second step is for people to write to their own representatives and request that they also start anew and look for common ground on the important issues this country needs to work on. People can also write to senators of any state, asking for the same things.

And thirdly, don’t rely on social media, including tweets, as a source of information without first checking your facts. Encourage others to do likewise.

I believe that most of us want the same things. We want a healthy economy that provides people with jobs so that they can afford food, housing and health care. We want our lands and waters to be healthy. We want to invigorate our aging infrastructure. We want our country to be safe.