Mailbag: We need to recall Gov. Kate Brown

I am sick and tired of the unconstitutional (both federal and Oregon) acts which Gov. Brown has done. Making the cap and trade provisions made into an executive order, defy the Legislature. Her recent decisions to close churches deny First Amendment rights to freedom of religion and assembly. Heaven's help is the only aid we should be trying to get. Our economy is destroyed, our agricultural businesses are throwing away food because restaurants and schools can't buy it, which will ultimately result in raised prices on goods and services, and food shortages.
Recall is the only way to get rid of Kate Brown, as the Oregon Constitution is the only one in the United States that lacks impeachment power over elected and appointed state officials.
There have been bills in the last five legislative sessions to correct this defect. Some have made it through House committees, and have been passed on the floor. The bills not permitted by Peter Courtney to have hearings in the Senate, even though he promised hearings.
I am in full support for any attempt to recall Brown. I highly recommend resurrecting the impeachment power bills, and getting them to a vote in the next election. I am sure they would have plenty of citizen support.
By the way, to the gentleman who said that the sanctuary city policy was in the Oregon Constitution, you are wrong. It was enacted by the Legislature and signed by one of our Democrat governors. Do your homework.
Erin Bruce Thurber
Sweet Home
