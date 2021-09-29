Mailbag: We need to be critical of policies

Governor Brown has mandated Covid vaccines for state employees, school teachers, and healthcare workers. I thought Democrats were supposed to be looking out for minority groups. But one of the most vaccine hesitant groups in our country is African Americans.

Only about 40% of Black people in the United States has received a Covid vaccine. This might have something to do with a historical tragedy known as The Tuskegee Experiment where Black people who had syphilis were refused medical treatment, so that people in power could observe what would happen to them as their disease progressed. If syphilis is left untreated it can be deadly. So, African Americans died due to blatant medical malpractice. Our government and the CDC did that.

Now our Governor is saying that if people of color don’t get the Covid vaccine then they won’t be able to work for the state, they won’t be able to teach in schools, and they won’t be able to work in healthcare. These mandatory vaccination policies epitomize institutional racism, because they disproportionality negatively impact Black and Brown people.