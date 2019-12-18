Mailbag: We need oversight of executive branch

I just read some scary news! In the latest Pew poll done last July, it found that 43% of Republicans want less or no oversight on the part of the legislative and judicial branches of government and more power in the hands of the executive branch of our government!

So essentially what that means is that the president is no longer president but a dictator! That means that we the people who form this government no longer have to read and get better informed so that we make good decisions on how to vote. Our president, I mean dictator, will tell us what to think, how to act and how to feel. We can essentially become brain-dead morons!

I thought this democracy was all about reading and getting better informed so that we can make good decisions when it comes time to vote! It seems that for Republicans (party of Trump?) it is just too much work to get better informed. They would rather get their little sound bites from Fox (which would come from our dictator) on what to think and how to feel and act.

In the words of our national disgrace, SAD!

John Larsen

Corvallis

