A local, well-known medical facility's family medicine department will no longer accept new patients who have Original Medicare. They only accept Advantage Medicare plans, which are run by big insurance companies.
Original Medicare is run by the government; Republicans and big business want it shut down. And, that is happening. It isn't advertised, but I asked at the information desk at "said medical facility" to verify.
Also, senior citizens who move to a different area or state are having trouble finding doctors who will accept Original Medicare. Original Medicare was set up to be used anywhere in this country and does not have a network like Advantage Plans. With Advantage Plans, you can only use doctors in their network. If you use doctors out of network, you will pay a lot of money out-of-pocket.
Not many doctors run their own offices. They work for large corporations, and corporate managers and insurance companies decide what medical care we can or can't have.
I hope the American people have enough sense to oust Trump in 2020 so we can have a chance at a fair plan of Medicare for all run by the government. We need to get insurance and pharmaceutical billionaires out of our health care. It is way past time for change in this country.
Mary Brock
Albany