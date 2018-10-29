I met Shelly Boshart Davis five years ago at the Boshart family farm when they hosted the sixth grade class from Memorial Middle School for a farm field trip. The trip was set up and paid for by the Oregon Agriculture Department to promote student learning about farming in the State of Oregon.
As a sixth grade science teacher, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to take my science students to a farm and see first hand all that is involved in farming. Shelly organized groups, set up stations with hands-on activities, and then followed up later with a classroom visit for questions and a game students played that simulated events a farm might face every day.
Bosharts volunteered their time and resources for our students and continue to participate in the program. (This was the fifth year!) Shelly Boshart Davis is passionate about giving back to her community and helping to prepare young people for a better future. She realizes the importance of local citizens sharing their time and knowledge by volunteering within our schools.
Shelly was raised, attended schools, is raising her family and running a business all within the Willamette Valley. She is a local citizen ready to give back to her community.
Our schools, community and state need Shelly Boshart Davis as a state representative.
Margaret Coburn
Albany (Oct. 28)