Mailbag: We need change without violence

I was a young man living in Slidell, Louisiana, during the civil rights movement. There were great leaders in the movement, including Martin Luther King Jr., who would not tolerate violence or destruction of property. He knew that nonviolent actions could change the hearts and minds of people.
I saw Black people treated very badly, and I was ashamed of the way they were considered to be a lesser man than me. I am very thankful that these leaders fought for equality and they accomplished the Civil Rights Act. The racism that they faced was horrible, and yet they stood together and protested in nonviolent protests.
(Recently) I saw racial slurs written on the Andrew Jackson monument located in Washington, D.C., which stated, "Kill all whiteys." The ones who are claiming that we are racists are practicing the very act of racism against others. Do we really want the people who destroy public and private property to tell us how we should live as a nation?
Phase 2 in Oregon allows people to gather in groups up to 50 people. Why are these protests in Portland allowed to go on with over 50 people together? When you vote this fall, remind yourselves which special interests are being supported by certain political parties. Please vote for the country you want for your children. I don't believe we are racists just because we disagree with others. When we disagree, a civilized society can be changed without violence and hatred.
Steven Anderson
Albany
