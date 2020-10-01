Mailbag: We need champions fighting for us

Congressman DeFazio has never faltered in his fight against climate change and his response to Oregon’s devastating wildfires is no different.

Congressman DeFazio, chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, immediately contacted Gov. Brown to urge her to request an emergency declaration with individual assistance to secure funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid Oregonians. He asked White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to expedite the governor’s request. Thanks to our congressman, the funding was quickly approved.

Additionally, the smoke levels made it hard for fire teams to do their job, so Peter secured thermal imaging to better map the fires. It will also help local officials share more accurate safety updates with Oregonians.

DeFazio understands that the root of these unprecedented wildfires plaguing the West Coast is climate change. Unlike his opponent Alek Skarlatos, who believes climate change is a hoax, Congressman DeFazio will continue to fight to protect our planet and prevent climate events like these in the future. It’s imperative we reelect our congressman on Nov. 3 — climate change is here, the time is now and we need champions fighting for us in Congress.

Rick Finnan

Corvallis

