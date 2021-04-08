 Skip to main content
Mailbag: We need a society of kindness
Mailbag: We need a society of kindness

As I write this, a report on the news of yet another mass shooting —  the fourth, at least, in only two and a half weeks — has me worried about our country.

Seemingly, violent responses have become the norm.

There’s been a call for expansion of gun control laws. Certainly the loopholes in background check procedures need to be closed; anyone with good sense can see that it should’ve been done long ago. We need to keep weapons away from those we know will misuse them.

We also need a better way to address mental health issues so that those with such problems can find healing instead of destruction.

On banning assault weapons and large ammunition clips, I’m ambivalent; my reasoning is a topic for another (possible) letter, but I think the best solution probably is to require a special license to have those.

Surely there are other issues that our government can address, but those are what I can think of right at this moment.

But then there’s what we, the citizens, can do. We’ve grown into a culture where “look out for myself” is the norm; where retribution is an appropriate response; where we think we have the authority to judge another human’s worth.

What we need instead is a society of humility and kindness, where we care for each other, placing one another above ourselves.

Guns, knives, fists ... that kind of society will have less violence in general.

Let’s do it!

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis

 

