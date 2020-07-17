Mailbag: We need a national Civil War museum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many years ago I had the opportunity to visit the U.S. National Holocaust Museum. As I weaved my way through the intricate self-guided tour of the displays, I was impressed with the subtle way the museum staff had used facts to reveal the horror of the Holocaust and the absolute evil of the Nazi regime that perpetrated it. There was no overt attempt to form an opinion with words of hate or condemnation. The facts spoke for themselves. The museum was entirely silent save for the shuffling of footsteps, a muffled sob or a whispered word of explanation.

When I left, I wondered how many anti-Semites had made the same labyrinthine journey and how their opinions may have changed as a result of the journey. Exposing ourselves to pure facts without judgmental commentary can be an enlightening and life-changing experience. So, to my point.