Please permit me to play the age card at this time when events and projections are so bad. Our nation has had some periods of great tumult in my lifetime and of yours and your parents. Think of the extreme poverty of the Great Depression of the 1930s , the horrors of WWII in the 1940s followed by years of more wars in which civilians as well as soldiers have been killed and wounded in the millions.
Yet through it all hope is kept alive. “Peace is possible" still is spoken and proclaimed by groups and in our hearts. For those who follow we must believe in peace and work for peace, not just internationally but in our homes, workplaces and in our spoken words
Don Rea
Albany (Dec. 22)