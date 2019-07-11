I don't agree with those who refer to Social Security as a safety net, or some form of welfare. I and my employers paid for my benefit.
Early in my career it was recognized that Social Security would have a short fall when all of us baby boomers reached retirement.
But, instead of trying to dismantle it, as seems to be the mantra today, we looked for solutions. They weren't hard to find, for politicians who truly cared about the country and it's citizens, instead of just their Wall Street donors. A small increase in the payroll tax and increasing the ceiling beyond which no tax is paid solved the problem.
Today, raising the ceiling would be even more effective, as we have allowed an even greater portion of our wealth to be concentrated into the upper income brackets. Taxing all wealthy corporations is also a good idea.
When a nation allows so much of the wealth to be concentrated in so few hands, you must tax those who have the wealth. You can't get blood out of a turnip. The problem is, that so few of those with wealth care about their country and its citizens.
Frank W. Lathen
Lebanon (July 8)