Mailbag: We must take a stand for all

While recently walking down their residential street in Corvallis, two of my friends were verbally accosted by a neighbor with shouts of “fag” and threats of violence.

This is not who I think Corvallis is, and I hope that others will write in echoing this sentiment. When I suggested my friends write a letter to the G-T about their experience, they expressed concern at being targeted if their identities were made public. That’s why I’m writing. We must as a community condemn all kinds of hate and take a stand for peace and safety for all.