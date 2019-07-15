Once again, a letter from James Farmer astounds, and not in a good way.
If I understand what he wrote correctly, he is saying that he believes that if there really is a climate crisis (taken from the general tone of his letter), that he doesn't feel any responsibility to help mitigate the results, until others meet his conditions for dealing with the issue!
The best analogy that I can come up with is that if a huge forest fire is coming toward all of us, he won't do anything to help removing underbrush, putting nonflammable shingles on the roof of his house, or other preventative or helpful measures, until he sees others doing what he thinks that they should be doing first!
Reading between the lines, he doesn't seem to understand that some things need to be done in person, such as conferences or meetings. Getting and giving the body language support to your presentation or questions can be really important. That's why our congresspeople and local officials hold their town hall talks.
I do hope that he can see that this really is a critical issue for all of us, and lose his complete distrust of anyone who he doesn't agree with. Other views have valid points, and no one person can have all the answers. We just have to be willing to see them, and be honest with ourselves that we can't know everything.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (July 10)