Ed Hemmingson wrote (Editor's Mailbag, Aug. 9): "The predatory economic system which we live under is not compatible with social justice." He's right. Market capitalism is social Darwinism. The wolves feed on the sheep. The major conflict of our time (and every time) is between greed and the Golden Rule. They are totally incompatible.
Income inequality it's called now. We have 500,000 people eating out of dumpsters and sleeping on the street. However, President Trump is cutting food stamps to add to their misery!
For a practical non-communist and non-socialist social program (also non-sectarian) that is compatible with the Golden Rule, see John Winthrop's 1630 speech on Christian charity and community. He explained how and why a community thrives on mutual help that's voluntary and not forced. Everybody serves the greater community. Confucius taught it 500 years before Jesus. It is called reciprocity. It is not collectivism.
Our economy is like a giant goose that lays golden eggs -- millions of eggs! We've got to figure out a way for everyone to benefit more fairly and equitably from this abundance. Without that we'll probably have more angry young men and more shooters.
John Goodwin
Lebanon (Aug. 10)