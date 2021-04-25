Mailbag: We must keep homes affordable

I’m writing in response to a letter published April 11 (“Realtors will have to remove stain”) about a bill to eliminate the mortgage interest deduction.

I don’t think there’s anything sleazy about trying to educate homeowners on bills that would potentially raise their taxes, especially when this bill was already defeated once. Maybe part of the reason it didn’t move forward was because the money would go to the state’s general fund, with no way to guarantee the money would be spent on affordable housing.

This bill will impact more than secondary homes for high-earning taxpayers. It impacts both primary and secondary residences, including individuals trying to build a small amount of wealth within their families or those trying to save for the future.

Many homeowners — not just the top 1% — rely on the existing mortgage interest deduction when determining what they can afford, and with home price increases in the double digits, homebuyers need all the help they can get.

Oregon has the most severe housing shortage in the nation. We must keep the homes we do have affordable for everyone. We can’t do that by making housing less affordable.

Donna Merrifield