Mailbag: We must establish managed camping

When do we say “Enough is enough” and “It is time to act?” For those without a roof over their heads or a place to keep warm, action cannot come soon enough.

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis urges the city to take immediate action by elevating the establishment of warming centers and managed camping in our community to an emergency level. These critical issues must not be delayed a day longer.

We realize that Corvallis cannot provide enough managed camping and warming centers to meet the needs of those who are unhoused, but a partial solution is at hand right now.

Sites have been identified for managed camping with a warming center. There is time-sensitive funding available today and broad community support. We can also provide additional porta-potties, potable water, hand-washing and daily trash pick-up, so that those who do not fit within the managed camps can maintain some level of hygiene, keep their camps clean and avoid riparian areas.

In the coming days we will have freezing nights and days. We simply cannot wait to open even rudimentary shelter to keep people warm.

We must do better and take action today to establish safe, managed camping. Enough is enough.