Mailbag: We must assume a lot in elections

John Larsen has finally zeroed in on what causes the Georgia election law to be "Jim Crow II." It is not, after all, ballot drop boxes, souls to the polls, ID requirements, or any of the other mechanics of actual voting. Rather it is the fact that the legislature, not the elected Secretary of State, will now oversee future elections. Really?

For us to accept that this is racist and will disenfranchise black voters, we must first firmly believe several assumptions:

We must assume and believe that the other 26 states where an elected Secretary of State is not the chief election official also automatically have Jim Crow type election laws. These include, among others, Hawaii, Illinois, and New York.

We must assume and believe that any persons (unknown at this time) appointed to oversight by the Georgia legislature will, presently and forevermore, be confirmable racists.

We must assume and believe that these latter day klansmen will blatantly and willfully use their powers extralegally, including ongoing mass rejections of legitimate mail ballots submitted by people of color.