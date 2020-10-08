Mailbag: We might all benefit from opinions

How refreshing! I appreciated the letter from the editorial on Sept. 23. I think if more people had the attitude of justices Scalia and Ginsburg, there would be far fewer divided communities and families.

It takes courage to present an opposing view, especially in an environment where you know you are a minority. I really think that in this decisive time in our nation, it would be valuable to present both sides of the aisle. The Gazette-Times has excellent writers, but time after time the editor’s opinion leans strongly to the left. I respect the right to express that view.

Does it ever occur to anyone but me that the other side is not heard? There are highly intelligent scientists, clergy, economists and social activists who could provide a conservative opinion if you don’t have one on your staff. There may be 40% or so of your readership who would appreciate it. It would also balance out arguments. We might all benefit from it!

Mitchell Baggett

Corvallis

